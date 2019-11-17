2 adults, 2 children injured in Newark fire

NEWARK (WCMH) — Two adults and two children were injured in a fire in Newark on Saturday night after a car caught fire and spread to a two-story duplex.

The fire began at 10:41 p.m. on West Shield Avenue when a car caught fire in an attached garage and spread through both sides of a two-story duplex, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the residence.

One side of the duplex was vacant and the other side was occupied by two adults and two children.

All four were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to area hospitals.

Two adults were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and to children were taken to Nationwide Children’s in Columbus.

