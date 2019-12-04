1st case of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping confirmed in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed the first severe pulmonary illness related to vaping in Clark County, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

Ohio now has 75 confirmed cases as of Dec. 3.

The average age for these cases is 24 years old and 92% have resulted in hospitalization. There have been no deaths reported in Ohio.

There have been a total of 11 cases in Fairfield and Franklin counties as of Dec. 3, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Clark County Combined Health District is issuing a health alert to healthcare providers asking them to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness where the cause is unclear with a history of vaping to local or state health officials for investigation.

Ohio cases by county

Ashtabula, Belmont, Brown, Butler (2), Champaign, Clark, Clermont (3), Cuyahoga (11), Fairfield, Franklin (11), Greene, Hamilton (3), Hancock, Jefferson, Lake, Lucas (3), Mahoning (2), Medina (3), Miami (2), Montgomery (3), Portage (2), Preble, Richland (2), Seneca (2), Stark, Summit (7), Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union (2), Warren, Wayne (2)

As of Nov. 20, the Center for Disease Control reports 2,290 cases of vaping related pulmonary illness have been reported to CDC from 49 states.

The CDC will update these numbers on Dec. 5.

The CDC recommends that people:

Should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC.

Should not buy any type of e-cigarette, or vaping, products off the street – particularly those containing THC.

Should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette, or vaping, products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

The CDC also recommends that adults using e-cigarettes to quit smoking should not go back to smoking but they should monitor themselves for symptoms and see a healthcare provider immediately if they develop symptoms of pulmonary illness.

Pulmonary illness symptoms include:

Coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhea

Fever, chills or weight loss

The only way to assure that you are not at risk while the investigation continues is to consider refraining from use of all e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

Resources for people considering quitting tobacco or e-cigarettes