19th century building in Columbus to be torn down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A building constructed in the 1800s is set to be demolished for seven parking spaces. The project is focused on the Main Bar.

The property owner said they hope to develop something wonderful at the corner, but a local group said too many historical buildings like it are in danger of being torn down.

“It’s a strange time that we’re living in when buildings have joined the list of things that we dispose of,” said Becky West of Columbus Landmarks.

The group sited that 25 percent of downtown buildings are built before 1945.

Jared Schiff with Schiff Properties said the group is waiting for the right time and the project needs to make sense before they develop it.

The demolition will take place between the next six and 12 months.