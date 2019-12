COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 1,900 customers are without power following an outage in northeast Columbus, according to AEP.

AEP reports 1,954 customers in the Lewis Center/Highbanks Metro Park area are affected.

AEP estimates power will be restored to the majority — 1,243 — of affected customers by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a handful having power back by 12:30 a.m.

There is no known cause for the outage.