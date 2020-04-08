19-year-old woman shot after fight in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot in the arm after an argument at a residence in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Police say they were called to 37 Jefferson Ave just after midnight Wednesday morning on the report of a shooting.

The 911 caller, 19 year old Imajae Robinson told police she had been shot by 21 year old Jaki Matthews.

Robinson said she and Matthews had gotten into a fight earlier in the night, and he left upset. According to the police report, Robinson told police she feared for her safety after a phone call from Matthews and was trying to go get help when Matthews appeared from around the building and shot her.

Police list Matthews as having a “warrant on file” for felonious assault.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).