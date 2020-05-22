19-year-old shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting in west Columbus in which a teenager suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, 19-year-old Antione Ross Jr., was found suffering from gunshots wounds to his upper body and lower body. His condition is unknown at this time.
Ross was approached by two men who demanded money near 1600 Belvoir Blvd. After taking money from Ross, one of the suspects shot him twice.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).