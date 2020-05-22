19-year-old shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While some restaurants opted to remain closed, many reopened for indoor service Thursday.

Boston’s Gourmet Pizza was among those to reopen and it had several new safety measures in place.

“Last weekend was nice when we had good weather,” said Tim Emery, owner of Boston’s Gourmet Pizza. “The patio was full, but the last couple days, the way the weather was, there was really not much activity, so it’s great to see a lot of familiar faces. I think we will see more of that as we move along.”

While some regular customers returned for lunch, the typical daytime crowd was noticeably smaller than normal as many downtown workers continue to work from home.

“It’s going to be a challenging few months, but we will persevere,” said Emery. “We will do what we can to provide the best service that we can.”

Some restaurants did see a larger crowd upon reopening.

“We had no idea what to expect, but we are encouraged,” said Lou Mastro, owner of Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Marion. “We are encouraged by what we see today, and we’ve had a great day.”

Mastro told NBC4 that while many tables were off limits to promote social distancing, every table that was available was full during the lunch hour. He added at times there was even a brief wait list.

“I couldn’t wait until it opened,” said Joyce Butterman. “I missed it while it was closed.”

In Columbus, a spokesperson for the city’s health department reiterated that officials are working with restaurant owners on how to reopen as safely as possible.