19-year-old male in stable condition after shooting in north Columbus

Local News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in north Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus patrol officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Cleveland Ave. on Wednesday, May 13 at approximately 6:59 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Per witnesses, the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Palmira Way. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

