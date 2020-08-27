19-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot three times while walking in an alley, Wednesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the area of East Broad Street and Ashburton Road on a report of a shooting.

According to officers, they located two witnesses and a victim. The witnesses told police that the victim was shot in an alley just north of E. Broad street.

Reports state that a car approached the 19-year-old victim and shot at him three times, striking the victim once in the abdomen area. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.