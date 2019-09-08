19-year-old in critical condition after crash on Route 161 at Little Turtle Way

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash along an exit ramp at State Route 161 and Little Turtle Way Saturday morning.

Hannah Vanover was injured after a vehicle she was a passenger in rear-ended another vehicle at 7:44 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Shyanne Cunningham, 18, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Laura Flynn, 47, of Westerville, when Flynn slowed down to turn right onto southbound Little Turtle Way, police said.

Vanover, who was a back passenger in Cunningham’s vehicle, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Flynn declined treatment at the scene.

Cunningham was taken St. Ann’s Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Cunningham’s front seat passenger, Dominic Ramey, 23, was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.