19-year-old Grove City man killed in Athens County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_313276

NBC4 Jobs

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Athens County that left a man dead. 

According to the OSHP, at about 2:50am, Sunday, Asher J. Messer, 19, of Grove City was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on US Route 33 near Hawks Nest Road, when he lost control and slid left of center into the path of a westbound 1999 Ford F-350 pick-up. 

Messer was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The 32-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to O’Bleness Ohio Health with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of another vehicle that was struck by debris from the crash was uninjured.  

U.S. 33 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the crash, but it has since reopened.  

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, but say alcohol is not considered a factor and safety belts were in use.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools