19-year-old Grove City man killed in Athens County crash

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Athens County that left a man dead.

According to the OSHP, at about 2:50am, Sunday, Asher J. Messer, 19, of Grove City was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on US Route 33 near Hawks Nest Road, when he lost control and slid left of center into the path of a westbound 1999 Ford F-350 pick-up.

Messer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to O’Bleness Ohio Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of another vehicle that was struck by debris from the crash was uninjured.

U.S. 33 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the crash, but it has since reopened.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, but say alcohol is not considered a factor and safety belts were in use.