MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died after a crash overnight Sunday in Minford in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that Joshua Alley was driving a Nissan on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road at 3:45 a.m. with a 20-year-old passenger when he drove off the roadway and hit a culvert and tree.

Troopers with OSHP said Alley died at the scene and the passenger was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash and OSHP reports that neither Alley or the passenger wore a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.