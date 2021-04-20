19-year-old Coshocton man charged in death of Brianna Ratliff

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man in the death of Brianna Ratliff, who was reported missing last week and her body found over the weekend in a vacant house.

Blake A. Grewell of Coshocton is being charged with aggravated murder, with additional charges pending, Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford said Tuesday.

Blake Grewell

Grewell was taken into custody Monday in relation with Ratliff’s death. The investigation revealed that the two were former friends.

Ratliff, 20, was last seen Thursday near Hall Park in Coshocton, saying she was going to a gas station. A search party located her body Sunday in a vacant house on Chestnut Street in Coshocton.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted the sheriff’s office in the case.