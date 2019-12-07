1,800 participate in annual Jingle Bell Run for arthritis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2019 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis will be held in downtown Columbus on Saturday with the goal of raising $205,000.

Officials say 1,800 people will gather at COSI and Genoa Park to join the movement to conquer arthritis for the annual, holiday-themed USATF Certified 5K run, 1-mile Warrior Walk, and Kids Snowflake Fun Run.







The event is meant to raise awareness and raise funds to cure America’s No. 1 cause of disability.

This year, the Columbus Jingle Bell Run features a new 1-mile Warrior Walk offering and new Warrior Experience sponsored by TRC.

The Warrior Experience will allow event-goers to decorate cookies and wrap gifts with arthritis simulation gloves to experience what arthritis sufferers deal with daily.

Additionally, runners will get more gifts than ever this year including a long-sleeve event tee, jingle bells, access to First Watch Coffee and snacks, Papa John’s Pizza finish line slices, Jim Beam holiday-inspired cocktail for those 21 and over, hot chocolate or cider for others, and a finisher medal.

Taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide, with Columbus being a Top Five Race, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run benefits the more than 54 million Americans (1 in 4 adults), including 300,000 children (1 in every 250), living with arthritis every day, according to a press release.

From funding cutting-edge research for new treatments and ultimately a cure, to advocating for health care access, the Arthritis Foundation helps those living with arthritis score everyday victories, one step at a time.

“Jingle Bell Run is a 40-plus year tradition in central Ohio and known nationally as the original festive race for charity,” said Susan Davis, executive director of the Central Ohio Market Arthritis Foundation “Our honorees and volunteers are what make this event successful and memorable every year, and this year we’re humbled to honor four incredible Arthritis Warriors who continually commit their time to raising awareness and funds for our cause.”

Five-year-old Avia Sherer is the 2019 Jingle Bell Run Youth Honoree, diagnosed with PFAPA, an autoimmune disease and form of arthritis, when she was just 2 years old.

Her mom Tessa Nethers tells us, “Avia loves the song “I got this feeling.”

She sings, “I got this feeling inside my bones,” which is probably exactly how she feels sometimes, and it breaks my heart, but we know we are not alone in this. We are teaming up with the Arthritis Foundation at the Jingle Bell Run to fight for a cure.”

In addition to Avia, the following people will be honored.

Colten Phay, Jingle Bell Run Youth Athlete Honoree

Lacey Meeks, Jingle Bell Run Adult Honoree

Dr. Matthew Mundwiler, Jingle Bell Run Medical Honoree

For more information, visit JBR.org/Columbus or contact the Arthritis Foundation at 614-362-7370.