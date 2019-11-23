18-year-old shot, killed while driving near elementary school ID’d

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been identified the person who was died after being shot while driving near an elementary school and crashing into a pole.

Brenden Martae Brown was found lying inside a crashed vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Friday in the area of Shady Lane Elementary School, 1444 Shady Lane Road.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:16 p.m.

An initial investigation and various witness accounts suggest that Brown was operating his vehicle near the scene of a memorial vigil that was being held near the school when he was shot by an unknown person, possibly a passenger inside his own vehicle, according to a police report.

After being fatally wounded, Brown accelerated south on Shady Lane Road, eventually crashing into electric and telephone poles near Livingston Avenue.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 95th homicide in Columbus in 2019.