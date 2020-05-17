18-year-old hospitalized after being shot on front porch in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot on his front porch, Saturday.

Columbus Police say they found the victim on his porch with an apparent gunshot wound when responding to a call near Forest Elm Court.

According to police, he was on his porch when an unknown car drove by and fired multiple gunshots at him. The victim tried to run but the suspect cut him off while firing more shots, striking once.

The victim was transported to area hospital in stable condition.

Columbus Police say they are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call (614) 645-2971.