18-year old indicted in crash that killed three people in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year old has been indicted in a crash that killed three people on the northeast side of Columbus last October.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced today that Kobie Marquise Stillwell was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in a crash that killed three people and severely injured another on October 12, 2019.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Morse Road and Sunbury Roads a little past 10 p.m.

According to Franklin Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Stillwell was driving an Audi A6 at extremely high speed when he crashed into a Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound on Morse Rd.

Reports indicate the woman driving the Toyota Camry, now identified as Kumari Biswakarma, 40, and her daughter, Anju Biswakarma, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s other daughter, Srijana Biswakarma, 22, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was admitted in a life-threatening condition.

Stillwell and a backseat passenger, Khaleb Watson, 17, were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. JaShawn Scott, 17, a front seat passenger in Stillwell’s vehicle, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Stillwell has been indicted for three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and one count of Vehicular Assault for a total of six counts. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the end of next week.