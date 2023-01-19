UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old driver died Thursday morning when its pick-up truck hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Union Township.

Medics pronounced Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna, dead around 5:30 a.m. after Mahanes’ GMC pick-up truck swerved left while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 68 near milepost 19, crashing head-on into a Volvo tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Volvo tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, the OSHP said. U.S. Route 68 was closed as troopers investigated the crash but has since reopened.