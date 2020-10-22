18-year-old charged in death of teen who may have stolen his relative’s vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus teenager is being charged with murder after deputies say he shot another teen whom he believe had stolen a relative’s vehicle.

Isaiah Tucker, 18, is in custody awaiting his arraignment hearing Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Isaiah Tucker

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Oct. 8, a 15-year-old boy was found shot in the head at about 10:30 p.m.

Upon investigation, investigators believe that the teen stole a vehicle belonging to a relative of Tucker. When Tucker noticed the teen driving the vehicle, he pursued him into the area of Rankin and Loretta avenues in Mifflin Township, where the teen jumped from the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The sheriff’s office said Tucker fired at the teen and struck him in the back of his head as he ran. Tucker was charged on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 614-525-3351.