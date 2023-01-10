PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly involved in the drug ring.

The task force said that the investigation so far has seized more than 1,722 grams (just over three pounds) of suspected methamphetamine, 151 grams (just over five ounces) of suspected fentanyl, and five firearms.

On Dec. 31, a grand jury returned 72 indictments against the 18 people on charges including but not limited to:

First-degree felony trafficking in drugs

First-degree felony possession of drugs

First-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Second-degree felony conspiracy to trafficking in drugs

Second-degree felony illegal manufacture of drugs

During the law enforcement operations Tuesday, 14 people in total were arrested, three of whom were arrested on charges unrelated to the drug investigation, the task force said in a statement.

The suspects currently in custody are:

Jehwaun A Booker Jr., 29, of Dayton

Jasmyne Anderson, 26, of Dayton

Shaquille Thomas, 28, of Dayton

Ashtyn Gibson, 20, of Dayton

Jay A Castelli, 32, of Portsmouth

George E Webster, 48, of Portsmouth

Shanel E Weatherford, 26, of Portsmouth

George Meade, 27, of Portsmouth

Elissa Williams, 22, of Portsmouth

Roger E Turner III, 50, of Wheelersburg

Karen M Green, 46, of Wheelersburg

All of those arrested are being held either in the Scioto County Jail or the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

The seven suspects still being sought by police are:

Jehquan A. Booker, 22, of Dayton

Papa S Ndiaye, 20 of Dayton

Ronald L Daniels, 29, of Dayton

Lawrence C Hicks, 47, of Cincinnati

Antone Jackson, 27, of Dayton

Kristina L Creveling, 48, of Portsmouth

Teresa A Boyle, 26, of Portsmouth