17-year-old struck by gunfire while lying in bed during East Linden house shooting, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two people pulled up to a East Linden house on Wednesday morning and opened fire, striking a boy who was lying in bed at the time.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to a house in the 2400 block of Taylor Avenue about 11:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. There they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin area. Police say he told them that he was lying in bed when he was struck by gunfire. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Upon investigation, recovered video showed a gray car pulled up in the front of the house. Two suspects got out of the car and opened fire before fleeing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Deryl Kowalski at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.