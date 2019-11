COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County deputies are asking for help locating a missing teen from Columbus.

According to a release from MissingKids.org, Brittney Coconis, 17, has been missing since October 29.

Coconis is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Coconis’ whereabouts to call 614-525-3333.