17-year-old passenger injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen was injured in a shooting on the east side of Columbus, Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched near East Livingston Avenue and Linwood Avenue where a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound, around 6:20 p.m.

The teen was taken to Grant Medical Hospital in critical condition according to police.

Columbus police say the incident began in the 890 block of South Weyant Avenue after further investigation.

Police state the victim was a passenger in a car when an armed male began following him and the driver. They attempted to flee but the suspect began shooting, wounding the victim.

Police say the driver was able to call for help in the intersection of near East Livingston Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-8477.