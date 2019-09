A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on Saturday in Mansfield.

Mansfield police said the teen was found lying in an alley in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of family members, police said.

Major Crimes is handling the case and working to identify the suspect.

Additional information will be released tomorrow, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.