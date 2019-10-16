17-year-old becomes third fatality of northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old has become the third person to die after a northeast Columbus crash last weekend.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just after 10pm, Saturday, at the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road when an Audi driven by 18-year-old Kobie Stillwell, of Gahanna, collided with a Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound on Morse Road and driven by a woman, whose identity has not been confirmed.

Stillwell’s vehicle then crashed into a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped and unoccupied in the left turn lane from westbound Morse Road to southbound Sunbury Road.

The woman driving the Toyota Camry and her sister, Anju Biswakarma, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s other sister, Srijana Biswakarma, 22, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was admitted with life-threatening condition.

Passersby assisted Stillwell, Khaleb Watson, 17, JaShawn Scott, 17, out of the vehicle they were traveling in together just before it caught fire.

Stillwell and Watson were taken to Grant Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threating injuries.

Scott was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was admitted for life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office was notified of Scott’s death at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash.