17 roadways in Marion County closed due to flooding

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) — Due to high water levels and possible flooding, Marion County has issued closures for 17 roadways or portions of roadways.

According to the Marion County Engineers Office, the following roads are posted for high water and are closed to traffic:

Ashley Road westbound between Claridon Westfield Road and county line

Claridon Westfield Road between Route 529 and Marion Edison Road

Claridon Westfield Road between Newmans Cardington Road and Cardington Road northbound

Clark Road at LaRue Kenton Road

Denzer Road at Rengert Road and Newmans Cardington Road

Dunbar Road south of Bethlehem Road and Newmans Cardington Road

Fairchild Road at Route 746

Gearhiser Road between Groll Road and Newmans Cardington Road northbound

Gooding Road at Newmans Cardington Road and Klingel road

Gooding Road from the county line to Route 47

Gooding Road from Route 4 to Somerlot Hoffman Road

Linn Hipsher Road from Route 98 to Mason Road, westbound only

Linn Hipsher Road from Timpson Road to Martel Road, westbound

Marion Edison Road just before Salem Road, eastbound only

Owens Road West from Route 203 to Dunbar Road

Prospect Upper Sandusky Road from Route 203 to Johnson Road

Salem Road between Tittlebaugh Road and Fairchild Road northbound

The Marion Sheriff’s Office urges motorists never to drive through high water even if the road is not marked as closed.