16-year old suffers gunshot wound in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield were alerted around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 16-year old showed up to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

The teen is expected to recovery from his injuries.

At the same time that the boy was being treated, Mansfield police responded to reports of multiple gunshots coming from the 200 block of Newman Street.

While investigating, officers say 22-year old LeBron Tiggs told them that someone shot into his residence and he returned fire.

It’s not known at this point if the teen was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Tiggs was charged with a first-degree felony and is being held at the Richland County Jail.