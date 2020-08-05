Teenagers shot, toddler injured in string of shootings overnight on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a string of shootings on Columbus’ east side Tuesday night, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Division of Police says the first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Westerville Rd. at a 3C Food Mart where five cars and a business were hit by gunfire. According to police, a 1-year-old inside of a stuck vehicle was injured by shattered glass. The child was treated at the scene by responding medics.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m., Columbus Police dispatched officers after a house in the 1800 block of Jermain Dr. was reportedly shot up by dozens of bullets. According to police, a 16-year-old female inside the house was injured. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to CPD.

Minutes later just before 11:40 p.m., responding officers arrived at the 2300 block of McGuffey Rd on a report of a shooting. CPD says when they arrived at the scene no victims were located.

According to police reports, an injured 17-year-old male showed up to an area hospital with three gunshot wounds later that evening. He is in stable condition.

Columbus Police say they’re still investigating the incidents. No suspect information has been released.