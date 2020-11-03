16-year-old pleads guilty to rape and robbery charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 16-year-old male has pleaded guilty to charges of raping and robbing a woman on a bike trail on the West Side in April 2019, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Tuesday morning.

Desmond Lee Thomas, 16, was accused of approaching a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller on the Camp Chase Bike trail from behind and robbing and raping her at gunpoint.

Thomas was charged with:

One count of felony rape

One count of aggravated robbery

One count of kidnapping

Thomas will be registered as a sex offender. He faces 33 years in prison and will be sentenced later.