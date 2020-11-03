16-year-old pleads guilty to rape and robbery charges

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 16-year-old male has pleaded guilty to charges of raping and robbing a woman on a bike trail on the West Side in April 2019, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Tuesday morning.

Desmond Lee Thomas, 16, was accused of approaching a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller on the Camp Chase Bike trail from behind and robbing and raping her at gunpoint.

Thomas was charged with:

  • One count of felony rape
  • One count of aggravated robbery
  • One count of kidnapping

Thomas will be registered as a sex offender. He faces 33 years in prison and will be sentenced later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools