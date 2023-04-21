BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was reported missing Friday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavion Carr — who is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 260 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair — was last seen at his Jefferson Township home near North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road in eastern Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time, Carr was wearing a light grey sweatshirt with the word “Champion” written in maroon coloring, black sweatpants and light blue Crocs sandals.

Anyone with information about Carr’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3333.