COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Columbus.

Diamond Smith was last seen Tuesday night in the Blacklick Estates area.

Diamond is a 16-year-old white female, 5’3″ tall, 100 pounds.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call Madison Township Police Department at (614) 836-9000.