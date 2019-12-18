16-year-old charged after man dies from injuries suffered during altercation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to the death of a man who died on Tuesday after suffering injuries during an altercation between the two earlier this month.

Basiru Camara, 31, was found lying on the floor suffering from a head injury inside 2253 Gerbert Road after police responded to a report of an assault on Dec. 5, according to a police report.

Camara was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed 16-year-old Xavion Z. Myles had been involved in an altercation with the victim, which eventually escalated to a point where the suspect struck the victim in the head, causing his injuries, according to police.

Myles was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

This is the 100th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Camara succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as a result of his injuries.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.