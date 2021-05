GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH)– The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Elijah Lee was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen as his home around 2 a.m. the same day, according to police.

16-year-old Elijah Lee was reported missing from Gahanna Wednesday.

Elijah (pictured above) is a Black male, 5’10” tall, weighs 145lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240 if you have any information on his whereabouts.