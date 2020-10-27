16-year-old boy in serious but stable condition after being shot in the head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On October 27 at approximately 9:44 a.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Emergency Room on the report of a 16-year-old boy who walked into the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was alert and before being rushed into surgery, did not provide officers with details surrounding the shooting.

The victim is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim provided false information to responding officers concerning his identity, and it was later discovered that the victim had several felony warrants and was arrested.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of S. Champion Ave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Kaethow of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).