$15,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized near elementary school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it seized $15,000 worth of drugs near an elementary school on Monday.

According to investigators, it was an undercover operation that revealed drug dealers disturbing cocaine and fentanyl within a thousand feet of Avondale Elementary School, which is on Hawkes Avenue at West Town Street.

Law enforcement seized 1.5 kilos of cocaine, a stash of firearms and nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana along with $19,000 in cash.

Five people were arrested and are facing with felony drug charges:

Lance L. Perkins, 31

Taryn D. Meadows, 27

Kendale D. Barbour, 33

Deshawn J. Oliver, 47