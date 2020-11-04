$15,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized near elementary school

by: NBC4 stafff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it seized $15,000 worth of drugs near an elementary school on Monday.

According to investigators, it was an undercover operation that revealed drug dealers disturbing cocaine and fentanyl within a thousand feet of Avondale Elementary School, which is on Hawkes Avenue at West Town Street.

Law enforcement seized 1.5 kilos of cocaine, a stash of firearms and nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana along with $19,000 in cash.

Five people were arrested and are facing with felony drug charges:

  • Lance L. Perkins, 31
  • Taryn D. Meadows, 27
  • Kendale D. Barbour, 33
  • Deshawn J. Oliver, 47
  • Mirina R. Oliver, 52

