15-year-old taken to OSU East hospital after being shot while walking home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot, Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim was transported to Ohio State East Hospital by his step-mother at 9:57 p.m. The victim told officers he was shot in his right leg and butt cheek while walking home.

According to the responding officers, he was shot near the Windsor Terrance Apartments. The victim did not see where the shots were coming from. Police say the teen is expected to survive his injuries.

Columbus Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.  

