COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15 year old in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim who was treated for several gunshot wounds. At this time, police are unsure where the shooting took place.

There’s no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.