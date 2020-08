COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 15-year-old famale was shot in Linwood, overnight Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to Scottwood Road and Aven Drive on a report of a shooting at 1:26 a.m.

According to police, four individuals were walking when someone started shooting at them. A 15-year-old was shot and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.