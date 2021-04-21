15-year-old charged with fatally shooting another 15-year-old in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have charged a 15-year-old with the murder of another teen in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:52 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Marion Place on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Trevon Dickson, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another 15-year-old was transported from the scene to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, by a private vehicle, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say, after investigating, it was determined that the second teen shot Dickson, for unknown reasons, fatally wounding Dickson.

Dickson returned fire before collapsing, injuring the other teen, according to police.

Police have arrested and charged the teen with murder for causing Dickson’s death.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.