147,000 initial unemployment claims filed in Ohio, but fraud is suspected in many

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Suspected fraud is continuing in Ohio’s unemployment system.

The Department of Job and Family Services reported Thursday that 147,002 initial claims were filed last week. But of those, at least 33,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

The department reported that the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 48 weeks (2,563,344) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 307,923 continued jobless claims, which was 468,379 fewer than the peak last year. That includes traditional unemployment and claims for extended benefits. In addition, 244,578 Ohioans received federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

Unemployment claims may be filed at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Any person who believes their personal information was compromised and used to file a fraudulent claim can call ODJFS number at 833-658-0394 or visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on the “Report Identity Theft” button.