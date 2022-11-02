Edward Fox (left) and Pierre Wilson were arrested in a Hamilton, Ohio drug bust that included nearly 1,400 total grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine (Courtesy/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Hamilton, Ohio (WCMH) – The Butler County Sheriff’s office seized nearly 1,400 grams of drugs in a Tuesday raid at an apartment complex in Hamilton.

According to the release the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force arrested 33-year-old Edward Fox and charged him with three counts of drug trafficking and possessions of drugs with a major-drug offender specification. Additionally, Pierre Wilson, 38 of Hamilton, was charged with having weapons while under disability.

During the arrest at the 1100 block of Northwest Washington Boulevard, the BURN Task Force recovered 660 grams of methamphetamine, 570 grams of fentanyl and 139 grams of crack cocaine. The Sheriff’s Office estimates the fentanyl could kill approximately 190,000 people. A handgun, a scale and approximately $800 were also seized.