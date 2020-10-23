14-year-old sea lion ‘Simba’ dies due to respiratory complications at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo says it’s mourning the death of a 14-year-old male sea lion that passed away on Thursday.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says Simba, a California sea lion, died due to complications of a respiratory infection.

The Zoo says handlers noticed signs of congestion in Simba, so they began evaluating and monitoring his condition. Zimba was treated with antibiotics and decongestants, but his condition continued to worsen and further medical intervention was needed.

According to the Columbus Zoo, while intubating Simba, he went into cardiac arrest and their health team tried reviving him, but he died due to his health being severely compromised.

His trainers say that Simba was smart, kind and a wonderful ambassador for his species.

Simba arrived at the Columbus Zoo on May 17, 2020, from a facility in China. Eleven sea lions reside at the zoo, none of which are showing respiratory issues.

