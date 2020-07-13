14-year-old girl dies after 4th of July shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A teenage girl has died after she was shot along with two other teens back on July 4.

Columbus Police say 14-year-old Indiah Corley died Saturday, July 11.

Corley was one of three teens who police say they found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue on the evening of July 4. The other two were a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.

Two of the teens were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition, the other in a stable condition.

The third teen was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.