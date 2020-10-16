14-year-old arrested in I-270 shooting that left another teen dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 14-year-old for the shooting death of another teenager along I-270 in August.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10:30 p.m., August 13, the two teens were driving on I-270 at Hall Road when the suspect began shooting at the teens’ vehicle. 

The 16-year old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died. 

A 17-year old was transported in stable condition. 

On Friday, police announced they arrested a 14-year-old, and charged him with murder in connection to the case.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

