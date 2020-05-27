14 cars broken into at Nationwide Children’s Hospital over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– More than a dozen cars were broken into Saturday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus police records show.

In total, 14 break-ins were reported between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a hospital parking garage at 555 S. 18th St.

To help avoid car break-in police recommend:

  • Roll up windows and lock doors.
  • Hide your personal belongings.
  • Store items in your trunk before you arrive on-site.
  • Keep cell phone cords and other electronic accessories out of sight.
  • Burglars are able to detect the Bluetooth signal on electronic devices. Place your electronics in airplane mode or turn off the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi option, then power off your electronic devices. Put away devices before you get to the parking lot.  
  • If you are alone and it is late, ask store security to accompany you to your parked vehicle.
  • Park in a well-lit area.

