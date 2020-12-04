9-year-old expected to survive after accidental shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was accidentally shot in the head on Friday morning in the 300 block of Seemic Circle on the East Side, Columbus police reported.

The child is in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Police who investigated report that the victim’s 14-year-old brother found the weapon and accidentally fired it. Police are still determining how the weapon was left where it could have been found and what adults may have been present.

In the past month, two other children have been accidentally shot in Columbus. The other shootings, one of them fatal, were on Bancroft Street on Nov. 16 and on Brooke Boulevard on Wednesday.