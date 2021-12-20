BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl in Butler County has been charged with making terroristic threats after deputies said she threatened to shoot up a school.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip of a girl posting on TikTok that she would be “shooting on LJS,” “If not today, tomorrow.”

Another student called 911, and the principal of Liberty Junior School closed the school for the day.

After investigating, detectives arrested a 13-year-old girl from Lakota Pointe and charged her with making terroristic threats.

She is currently being held in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.