LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old is dead after being involved in an ATV rollover crash on Saturday night in southern Ohio.

According to the Scioto County sheriff’s office, the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Big Bear Creek Road in Lucasville. A witness told authorities he was riding the trails nearby when he saw the ATV’s headlights shining. He approached and saw 13-year-old Kash Barnes underneath the vehicle and called 911.

When deputies and medics arrived, they pronounced Barnes dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not indicate the cause of the crash or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-354-7566.