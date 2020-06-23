13-year-old boy shot while riding bike to store in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the leg while riding his bike to the store on East Main St. Monday, Columbus Police officers say.

CPD says the boy told them he was riding to the Food Mart in the 3300 block of E. Main around 9:15 Monday night when he pulled into the parking lot and heard several gun shots behind him.

The boy told police he didn’t see where the shots came from, and “does not know why anyone would be targeting him,” the police report says.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).