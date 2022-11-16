COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thirteen children in Franklin County now have a permanent home after six families officially adopted them out of foster care Wednesday on National Adoption Day.

National Adoption Day is rooted in Central Ohio– started 22 years ago Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“It is amazing. We love our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption,” said Franklin County Children Services associate director of adoptions Cassie Snyder.

National Adoption Day takes place all over the country and highlights the need for permanent, loving homes for children in foster care throughout Ohio and the United States.

“It’s an amazing day for us in the adoptions department at FCCS. It’s like Christmas. We love it. It is the best day of the year for us to see these families become permanent partnerships and connections for these children,” Snyder said.

Currently, more than 3,000 children in Ohio’s foster care system need homes and more than 115,000 nationally are waiting for their forever, adoptive families, according to DTFA.

“For more than a decade, we have had strong partnerships in the state of Ohio and Franklin County that have helped change the lives of hundreds of children lingering in foster care,” Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption said in a press release. “We believe every child deserves a safe, permanent home and are thrilled to celebrate that the dream of a loving, forever family came true for 13 children today in Franklin County as part of National Adoption Day.”

Over the last 22 years, DTFA says more than 75,000 adoptions from foster care have been celebrated on National Adoption Day.

“For the young people [in foster care], just one permanent connection, one strong, supportive adult can change the course of their life after the adversity they’ve experienced being involved in our system,” Snyder added.

If you are interested in fostering a child or foster adoption, please contact the FCCS Adoption Division at (614) 341-6060 or CLICK HERE to learn more.