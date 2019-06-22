12-year-old girl shot, killed in Newark ID’d; Suspect charged with aggravated murder

NEWARK (WCMH) — A 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Newark Friday night has been identified as Isabella Barnes.

Keegan Mummey, 18, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection to the shooting.

According to Newark Police, she was shot while on her front porch on Ridgelawn Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m.

According to Newark Police, Mummey fled the scene immediately after Barnes was shot. He was later spotted on a bicycle by police on Route 79 between Heath and Hebron roads. Mummey was eventually stopped near Route 40, where he was interviewed and arrested, police said.

Barnes was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe Mummey got rid of at least one gun after fleeing the scene of the shooting. They are asking anyone who may find a gun to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine a motive, Newark Police said. They are asking anyone with any information to call 740-670-7215.